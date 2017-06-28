PARIS, June 28 The CFDT, France's biggest
private-sector union, said there was no agreement with the more
hardline CGT union over the CGT's call for a strike on Sept. 12,
adding it would make its decision once it sees the final draft
of a new labour law.
"There is no agreement on this type of action," CFDT head
Laurent Berger told Europe 1 radio on Wednesday. "The law will
be on the table in the beginning of September. We will decide on
our position," he added.
President Emmanuel Macron is promising more flexibility in
the labour market with a reform due to be presented over the
coming weeks.
The government is holding a series of talks with unions
about the reform and is seeking special legislative powers to
push the reform through parliament in the coming months without
lengthy negotiations.
While the moderate CFDT has said that strikes and
demonstrations were a last resort, the
Communist-rooted CGT has promised a tough fight against the
reform, which it sees as an attack on hard-won labour rights.
The CGT said earlier this week that the reopening of schools
in September should be the time "to act on our discontent and to
work on economic and social change".
(Reproting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Leigh Thomas and Sudip
Kar-Gupta)