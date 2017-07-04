BRIEF-Alexion reaches funding agreement with NICE and NHS England for Strensiq
* Says has reached national funding agreement with NICE & NHS England based on Managed Access Agreement
PARIS, July 4 France's centrist government comfortably won a routine confidence vote on Tuesday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe outlined promises to cut spending over the next five years and rein in public debt, which he said was at an unacceptable level.
The lower house, dominated by President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move party, voted 370 in favour of the government with only 67 voting against.
Some 129 people abstained, suggesting a large number of conservatives from the Republicans party did not oppose the government. In total, 566 lawmakers voted. (Reporting by Emile Picy; writing by John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.