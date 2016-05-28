PARIS May 28 The fuel supply situation in France is improving, but the crisis caused by strikes is not fully over, the country's transport minister said on Saturday.

"In some regions the situation is almost back to normal," Transport Minister Alain Vidalies said following a meeting with prime minister Prime Minister Manuel Valls.

"In other regions we remain attentive, but we cannot say that the crisis is over".

Vidalies added that interventions to clear fuel depot blockades could be continued if necessary. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by Alexander Smith)