UPDATE 11-Oil up as OPEC cuts output, dollar dives
* Coming up: API inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) (Updates prices, adds comments, EIA figures on U.S. output, poll for API data)
PARIS May 28 The fuel supply situation in France is improving, but the crisis caused by strikes is not fully over, the country's transport minister said on Saturday.
"In some regions the situation is almost back to normal," Transport Minister Alain Vidalies said following a meeting with prime minister Prime Minister Manuel Valls.
"In other regions we remain attentive, but we cannot say that the crisis is over".
Vidalies added that interventions to clear fuel depot blockades could be continued if necessary. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by Alexander Smith)
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 A government plan to spur the construction of solar energy farms in Brazil is faltering because of high costs, strict rules requiring local components and low-priced competition from Chinese suppliers, say regulators and power sector executives.
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday on a bet that oil prices have stabilized, but posted its lowest quarterly profit since 1999 as it took a $2 billion charge against the value of natural gas reserves from its buyout of XTO Energy.