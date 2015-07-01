CALAIS, France, July 1 Striking MyFerryLink workers will partially lift on Wednesday their blockade of access of France's Calais port on the Channel, a union representative said on Wednesday.

"We are to be received tomorrow at 11:00 (0900 GMT) at the Transport Ministry in Paris and so we've accepted to lift the blockade of the port from 20:00 (1800 GMT) to let P&0 boats through one by one," union official Eric Vercoutre said.

Workers at ferry service MyFerryLink are trying to prevent job cuts after their company was sold to a Danish firm earlier this month. MyFerryLink was previously owned by Eurotunnel, the company that operates the undersea cross-Channel rail link. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Leigh Thomas)