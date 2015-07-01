CALAIS, France, July 1 Ferry workers will disrupt traffic through the sub-sea Channel tunnel between France and Britain for 48 hours from midday on Thursday, a union official said.

"We will pursue our actions to make the French government budge," said union official Eric Vercoutre, speaking at the French Calais port town where the tunnel entrance is located.

"From midday Thursday we will carry out actions disrupting the tunnel," he said, adding that action should last 48 hours.

Workers at ferry service MyFerryLink are trying to prevent job cuts after their company was sold to a Danish firm earlier this month. MyFerryLink was previously owned by Eurotunnel, the company that operates the undersea cross-Channel rail link. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Ingrid Melander)