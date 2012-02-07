(Recasts, adds new record, background)

PARIS Feb 7 French power demand reached an all-time high on Tuesday evening, as much as 4 percent above the previous record in December 2010, data published by grid operator RTE showed, as freezing weather boosted the use of electric heaters.

French electricity demand rose as high as 100,500 megawatts (MW) at 1800 GMT on Tuesday, the highest since a 96,710 MW record reached on Dec. 15, 2010.

Power demand typically surges in France when temperatures drop, because around 30 percent of consumers use electric heaters.

Nuclear power plants covered 63 percent of production when the new record was reached, while hydroelectric plants had the second-largest output at 14 percent of overall generation, RTE data also showed.

French demand rises 2,300 MW for each temperature drop of one degree Celsius, the highest in Europe, RTE said.

Demand had been forecast to reach new highs since last week, but real-time consumption stopped short of breaching records several times over the past days.

French electricity prices have been trading at two-year highs since the onset of the cold snap, with baseload prices for Tuesday delivery surging as high as 155 euros ($210) per megawatt-hour in Monday's trading session. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Jane Baird)