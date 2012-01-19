* France a net exporter to all its neighbours in 2011

* French 2011 demand fell due to warmest year since 1900

* French nuclear output rose 3.2 percent last year (Adds quotes, details)

PARIS, Jan 19 French net electricity exports nearly doubled in 2011, following lower domestic consumption driven by mild weather, Germany's decision to stop seven nuclear reactors and good production availability, French power grid operator RTE said on Thursday.

The power export surplus was at 55.7 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2011, up 89 percent on 2010, while Germany, Belgium and Spain turned net importers last year, said RTE, a subsidiary of former power monopoly EDF.

"In 2011, we were a net exporter with all of our neighbours," RTE chairman Dominique Maillard told a news briefing to present its annual report.

France exported a net 2.4 TWh to Germany after Europe's largest economy shut seven nuclear reactors in a reaction to Japan's Fukushima disaster.

Meanwhile, power consumption in France dropped by 6.8 percent in 2011 to 478 TWh due to particularly mild temperatures in the warmest year since 1900, according to weather forecaster Meteo France.

"The importance of the correction related to the weather is considerable but corrected from the weather impact, consumption remains higher," Maillard added.

Excluding the weather impact, electricity consumption gained 0.8 percent in France compared with 2010, RTE said.

RTE said the economic downturn started to impact French demand by mid-2011.

"Up until recently, household electricity consumption seemed relatively indifferent to the economic context, to GDP (gross domestic product) swings. But 2011 shows a clear change of course," Maillard said.

He said a fall in consumption is likely due to new energy-saving measures as well as to economic gloom.

Nuclear output in France rose 3.2 percent, which compensated for a drop of 26.5 percent in hydropower production linked to the dry conditions in the spring and the autumn.

Other types of renewable energy rose significantly, with solar output more than trebling from 2010 and wind power accounting for 2.5 percent of France's total electricity output, up from 1.9 percent in 2010.

RTE said it would boost investments by 18 percent this year to 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion) despite a recent cut in its credit rating. ($1 = 0.7802 euros) (Reporting by Muriel Boselli and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Jane Baird)