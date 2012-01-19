PARIS Jan 19 French net electricity exports nearly doubled in 2011, following lower domestic consumption driven by the weather, Germany's decision to stop seven nuclear reactors and good production availability, French power grid operator RTE said on Thursday.

RTE said in its annual report that it would boost investments by 18 percent this year to 1.4 billion euros ($1.79 billion).

RTE also said the economic downturn started to impact French demand by mid-2011. ($1 = 0.7802 euros) (Reporting by Muriel Boselli and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by James Regan)