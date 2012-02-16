PARIS Feb 16 EDF plans to carry
out six once-a-decade maintenance outages at its French nuclear
power reactors in 2012 versus nine in 2011, the utility's Chief
Financial Officer Thomas Piquemal said on Thursday.
While the utility fell short of giving a 2012 target for the
available capacity of its nuclear power reactors, it said it
expected to generate between 420-425 terawatt hours next year,
roughly in line with the 421 TWh generated in 2011.
In 2011, EDF's 58 nuclear reactors had an available capacity
of 80.7 percent, up from an initial target of 78.5 percent.
EDF also plans to change steam generators in two nuclear
power reactors in 2012. The French utility changed steam
generators in one nuclear power reactor in 2011.
Steam generator replacements add a minimum of 50 days to
planned outages, EDF said.
