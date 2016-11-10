BRIEF-First Savings Financial Group reports Q1 EPS $1.00
* First savings financial group, inc. reports 2016 first quarter financial results
FRANKFURT Nov 10 The French spot power price for day-ahead delivery fell 20 percent to 60 euros ($65.51) per megawatt hour on Thursday morning on weak demand due to the Armistice Day holiday on Friday.
A number of outages at reactors in recent weeks, partly due to safety checks requested by the French nuclear safety regulator, have pushed European power prices to multi-year highs as traders worry about reduced supply ahead of winter.
But French prices have fallen for three sessions, mostly due to lower consumption and improved nuclear power availability.
($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)
* First savings financial group, inc. reports 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.