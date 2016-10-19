FRANKFURT Oct 19 French day-ahead power <TRFRBD1. on Wednesday jumped on concern that supply from utility EDF will lag rising demand as the weather gets colder.

The baseload position for Thursday was at 88 euros ($96.70) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0800 GMT, up 15.5 euros from Tuesday's close and the highest level since February 2012.

"It is a question of whether there is enough power, but the French producer is keeping its cards to its chest," a trader said. "Clarity is needed."

The French regulator has demanded that additional tests at 5 reactors be brought forward this winter, but EDF has assured it has enough production to meet winter demand. .

French day-ahead demand will rise 0.6 gigawatts on Thursday at 55.4 GW, Thomson Reuters data showed. ($1 = 0.9100 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Louise Heavens)