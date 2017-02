PARIS, Sept 20 France's CGT union called on Tuesday for power workers to stage a strike, including carrying out cuts in electricity production on Sept 22, to improve the status of subcontractors in the nuclear sector, the union said.

While EDF workers are civil servants with a job for life, subcontractors who carry out 80 percent of the maintenance on nuclear power plants have fewer benefits. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Editing by Alison Birrane)