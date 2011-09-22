PARIS, Sept 22 A strike in the French power sector on Thursday has not cut electricity output capacity and the number of EDF workers downing tools is marginal, a CGT union spokesman said.

France's CGT union on Tuesday called for power workers to stage a strike, including carrying out cuts in electricity production, in a bid to improve the status of subcontractors in the nuclear sector, the union said.

While EDF workers are civil servants with a job for life, subcontractors who carry out 80 percent of the maintenance on nuclear power plants have fewer benefits.

Representatives of the CGT union will go to the Energy Ministry at 1100 GMT to call for a roundtable discussion on the future of the nuclear industry.

