PARIS Jan 12 French state-controlled utility
EDF said on Thursday it had been notified of a 24-hour
strike starting Monday Jan. 16 in the evening, but did not say
if the work stoppage will impact power production.
EDF said on its website that it was served a notice for the
strike starting Monday Jan. 16 at 2000 GMT until Tuesday
evening. It gave no further details.
In a separate statement, the hardline CGT French trade union
on Thursday called on French gas and electricity sector workers
to down tools during a 24-hour mobilisation to protest against
social benefits cuts by companies in the sector.
A cold weather snap is expected to hit France next week with
temperatures falling sharply below seasonal levels, which will
increase power consumption.
