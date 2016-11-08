* European power prices at multi-year highs
* Gas plants can reap profits from electricity they produce
* EDF, consumers stand to lose out
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Nov 8 Gas-fired power plant operators
will get the biggest boost from increases in European power
prices as they reap higher profits from the electricity they
produce from relatively cheap gas, while French utility EDF and
consumers stand to lose out.
Tightening winter electricity supply in France due to
several nuclear outages has seen a chain-reaction from other
European power markets over the past six weeks, driving prices
to multi-year highs, with volatility expected to continue into
at least the first quarter next year.
French and German 2017 Q1 power prices have risen around 30
percent over the last six weeks to around 40 euros per megawatt
hour (MWh), and British baseload Q1 2017 power has gone up
around 25 percent to over 60 pounds/MWh.
Britain faces its own tight winter as domestic electricity
generation fell to its lowest level in 20 years last year,
increasing its reliance on imports from France which accounted
for 4 percent of demand.
On Tuesday, French grid operator RTE said it might have to
take measures such as power cuts in certain areas and voluntary
cuts by industrial users to ensure electricity continues to be
supplied to French homes this winter.
Natural gas, however, is relatively cheap as a fuel to
generate electricity, compared to coal which has risen to
multi-year highs.
"The spread, or the profits, the power generator will make
for each megawatt of electricity it generates will be
significantly higher than several months ago," said Tom
Heggarty, research manager, primary fuel fundamentals at Wood
Mackenzie.
"That will particularly benefit gas generators because we
have seen a real strengthening in coal prices. The gas price has
not strengthened enormously over the past few months but the
price they receive for what they generate has gone up a lot."
GAS WINS
Gas-fired power plant operators such as Centrica and
SSE in Britain will benefit the most because the UK also
has an additional carbon tax in place which raises the cost of
producing power from coal even more than in Europe.
Large German utilities which can switch to gas from coal
such as RWE also stand to benefit, as well as Russian
gas exporter Gazprom.
"There is obviously a lot of extra gas demand across Europe
as a result of the French nuclear situation. Gas producers are
doing well out of it - Gazprom especially is able to sell a lot
more into Europe without prices being suppressed," a source at a
trading house said.
"They can almost sell unlimited volumes and because there's
higher Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand they are not
seeing as much competition for market share from LNG producers,
who are focusing on India, Korea and the Middle East (instead of
Europe)," the source added.
The current series of unplanned nuclear reactor outages for
safety inspections in France could reduce EDF's earnings by at
least 1 billion euros, Les Echos reported.
The company has issued two profit warnings and cut its
French nuclear output target three times this year.
"For EDF, we estimate that an additional 10 terrawatt hours
of loss in nuclear output will hit earnings per share by 7
percent - this assumes that the lost nuclear output is
contracted at 35 euros/MWh and is bought in the wholesale market
at a similar price," analysts at investment bank Jefferies said.
All power generators hedge future output to lock in fuel
prices and limit the impact of spot price swings on earnings.
EDF does not disclose its hedging policy but is likely to
have followed a similar approach to other large European
utilities and has hedged forward power sales for the rest of
this year, most of next year and perhaps beyond.
"As a result ... EDF is unlikely to benefit from rising
power prices to offset the expected shortfall in volumes, a
credit negative," Paul Marty, vice president and senior credit
officer at Moody's Investor Service, said in a note.
Consumers will also face higher power bills this winter as
wholesale price rises are passed onto the retail market.
"EDF is going to have to pull back on how much it exports
during the winter months which will drive up wholesale power
prices and get passed onto the consumer," Heggarty said.
(Additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Veronica
Brown and David Evans)