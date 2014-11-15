(Corrects to remove reference to GDF Suez)
PARIS Nov 15 The French government plans to
start its privatisation plans with the sale of stakes in
regional airports and companies in which it has double voting
rights, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told newspaper Le
Monde.
Macron said last month the government plans to sell between
5 and 10 billion euros ($6.3-12.6 billion) of state assets over
the next 18 months.
Asked by Le Monde whether the government would start by
selling shares in utility EDF or lottery and betting
monopoly Francaise des Jeux, Macron said: "We will start with
other companies such as the regional airports, or those
companies in which the state has double voting rights, which
would allow it to maintain its influence".
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by Louise Heavens)