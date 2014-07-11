BRIEF-Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing,terminates previous offering
* Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing and terminates previous offering
PARIS, July 11 The French government plans to sell up to 49.99 percent of Toulouse-Blagnac airport in southwestern France, the finance ministry said on Friday.
The ministry said in a statement it owns 60 percent of the airport and that a sale by public tender should allow it to pick a buyer by next November. (Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
* Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing and terminates previous offering
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Cintas corporation announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of g&k services, inc.