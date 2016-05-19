PARIS May 19 French office property group Gecina made a cash offer worth at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.68 billion) on Thursday for rival Fonciere de Paris , setting off a bidding war over some prime property in the French capital.

Gecina said it had offered 150 euros per FdP share, 10 more above an offer from another French property group, Eurosic , which has already built up a 27 percent stake in FdP.

Gecina, which recently sold its portfolio of healthcare facilities for 1.35 billion euros to focus on Paris offices, said FdP's buildings in the French capital's prime business district fit nicely with its other properties.

Yield-starved investors have been piling into Paris' office market, pushing investment volumes past 20 billion euros last year, the most since just before the financial crisis in 2007, according to data compiled by brokers.

Listed real estate investment trusts like Gecina are not only in competition with each other to get hold of Paris office properties, but also with insurers and asset managers looking for richer returns than what currently record low yields on their bond portfolios are earning them.

Such has been the flood of money into the Paris market that the central bank and finance ministry have become increasingly concerned about a bubble emerging, and have warned that they could set leverage limits for lenders financing buyers.

As money has poured into the market, driving up prices, rents have remained largely stable, and the best tenants are increasingly able to wrest financial incentives from landlords, according to property brokers.

As a result, rental yields have fallen to record lows often of less than four percent for prime Paris properties. FdP's portfolio offered a better yield, according to Gecina, estimating it at five percent.

Gecina's shares were down 0.93 percent to 128.2 euros at 0953 GMT while trading in FdP and Eurosic shares was suspended.

($1 = 0.8915 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)