PARIS Dec 16 France on Tuesday launched a plan to promote the cultivation of high protein crops for livestock, aimed at reducing its reliance on imports of mostly South American soybeans which it fears could eventually be diverted to meet a surge in Asian demand.

French Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll said Paris would devote about 150 million euros ($190 million) of European Union subsidies per year until 2020 to boost protein crops.

Of this 98 million euros would be devoted to encourage the growth of fodder by livestock farmers and another 49 million would be given to crop growers.

"On the international market, feed protein flows towards Asia are more and more important. The security of supplies for Europe is no longer guaranteed at mid- and long-term," Le Foll told reporters.

"We need to adopt a strategy on vegetable proteins for France to ensure more feed autonomy for our livestock farming."

Brazil and Argentina are France's main suppliers of protein for animal feed, mainly soymeal to be mixed with other grains.

France relied on imports for around 40 percent of its protein needs in 2010/11 while the European Union was at 65 percent, the farm ministry said.

With a subsidy of a minimum 100 euros per hectare France hopes to nearly treble the land for protein crops, such as peas, clovers or alfalfas, to 750,000 hectares, Le Foll said.

The subsidy for crop growers aims mainly at stopping a drop in land devoted to protein crops due mainly to their fragility and their lack of competitiveness compared to grains.

"It won't make us 100 percent self-sufficient but it will allow us to rise our fodder autonomy significantly," Le Foll said. ($1 = 0.7985 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by William Hardy)