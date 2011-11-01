PARIS Nov 1 Hordes of seething protesters,
tents of rage and clashes with the police have become regular
sights in New York, London, Madrid and Rome. But over in Paris,
despite a history of revolution, the French just aren't taking
the bait.
Although activists in Paris are hoping to rekindle the spark
this Friday in time for the G20 summit in Cannes, French
attempts at launching movements akin to the "Indignados" in
Spain or anti-banker "Occupy" sit-ins across the Channel and the
Atlantic -- which have galvanised hundreds of thousands of
supporters -- have so far fallen flat.
In May an estimated 1,000 people gathered in Paris' Place de
la Bastille, a symbolic location after the fall of the hated
Bastille prison to revolutionaries in 1789, but police cleared
them out. Subsequent marches were in the hundreds of people but
failed to take root, with the holiday season putting the brakes
on anger.
Student leaders are now pinning their hopes on a new bid to
"Occupy La Defense" - the business district west of Paris that
houses the headquarters of French bank Societe Generale, among
others - on Friday. But they admit that rabble-rousing is a
tough business these days, even with the G20 landing in Cannes.
"We don't know how it's going to go...We're hoping it will
take off but we just don't know," said Baki Youssoufou, a
30-year-old Sorbonne graduate who heads a student union taking
part in the event. "Will we see the same numbers that we saw in
Madrid or in New York? I don't think so. We'll need a few more
weeks for that."
What has happened to the nation that produced the
era-defining lockdown of May 1968, or the 1995 strikes that
successfully fought off pension reform? Not a lot, some say,
which is precisely the point.
Whereas Londoners can join the dots between banker bailouts
and swinging cuts to public services, and Madrid-dwellers can
balk at their country's record unemployment of 5 million people,
the French aren't being made to eat cake just yet.
Despite a stuttering economy and high levels of public debt,
French households are still solvent, the generous social
security safety net is still paying out and the jobless rate,
though still high, has come down since its 2009 recession peak.
"Over in the U.S., you can really feel the crisis. Entire
neighbourhoods are feeling it," said Mabrouk Sassi, a lawyer
based in Paris. "Here, what have we really felt, despite our
colossal (public) debt?"
The frustrations behind the protests in London and New York
are also more broad-based and therefore less appealing than the
more parochial concerns that usually trigger popular French
protests, according to Sassi.
When the French way of life is threatened by the passing of
a particular law or withdrawal of a specific benefit, he
believes it is far easier to whip up public support.
Currently, the more intangible anger against deregulated
market-driven capitalism is not chiming with the risk-averse
French whose regulated economy has avoided many ups and downs.
This also explains why the French, who cherish their savings
and often have more than one bank account, did not take up
ex-football star Eric Cantona on his offer of a nationwide 'bank
run' last year. "The French know full well that if there's a run
on the banks, their banks will collapse," said Sassi.
But "Occupy La Defense" supporter Youssoufou is still
hopeful that something will change, if not now, then soon.
He thinks that a lot of the problems so far have been with
the timing, or the logistics; he is also somewhat perplexed that
many of his fellow activists are holding back from getting the
deprived suburbs of Paris involved, for fear of stigmatising
black and Arab minorities.
With France's "AAA" credit rating now potentially under
threat, it will no longer be so hard to convince people that
France could soon go the way of countries like Greece or Spain,
nor that the whole system needs to change, he says.
"Many of us in France thought what happened in Spain could
never happen to us," he said. "Now, with the fact that France's
rating could come down and bring catastrophic consequences, the
idea that we could one day be bankrupt like the Greeks is
getting closer."
