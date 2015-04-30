PARIS, April 30 The contract between France and Qatar for 24 Dassault Aviation-built Rafale fighter jets is worth about 6.3 billion euros ($7.06 billion), a defence ministry official said on Thursday.

The contract also includes missiles, and the training of 36 Qatari pilots and 100 technicians by the French army, the official said. ($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan)