PARIS, April 30 France has been informed by Qatar that the Gulf Arab state intends to buy 24 Dassault Aviation-built Rafale fighter jets, the French president's office said in a statement on Thursday.

President Francois Hollande will travel to Doha on May 4 to sign the contract, which also includes MBDA missiles, the statement said. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan)