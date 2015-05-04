* Deal is third this year for Dassault's Rafale
* Hollande says more sales could come in Qatar
* France will be vigilant on Iran nuclear question
By John Irish
DOHA, May 4 France and Qatar signed a 6.3
billion euro ($7.02 billion) deal on Monday for the sale of 24
Rafale fighter jets, an accord President Francois Hollande
hailed as a mark of Gulf Arab regard for French regional
strategy including its firm line on Iran.
The contract - the third this year for Dassault AVMD.PA
after deals to sell Rafale jets to Egypt and India - also
includes MBDA missiles, and the training of 36 Qatari pilots and
100 technicians by the French military.
Officials said the accord signed by Hollande and Qatari Emir
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani also provided for the training
of a number of Qatari intelligence officers.
"It's a good choice," said Hollande, who was due to go on
later to Saudi Arabia, where he is to attend a summit on Tuesday
of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh.
"If we are present here in Qatar and the region it is
because France is considered a reliable country which a partner
country can give their confidence to," he said, adding that
French 'credibility' in the region helped with Rafale sales.
FRANCE "THERE FOR ITS ALLIES"
Hollande cited major power talks over Iran's nuclear
programme, in which Paris has pursued a tough stance with
Tehran, the main regional rival of Gulf Arab states, as an
example of France's reliability in the region.
"We will be vigilant so that this accord truly guarantees
that Iran does not get a nuclear weapon. For all these reasons
I've been invited to the GCC summit. It's a mark of confidence
... that France is there for its allies when it is called upon."
France, a U.N. Security Council veto-holder, has held out
for strict terms on Iran in any deal to ease sanctions on Tehran
in return for monitoring and curbs on its nuclear programme.
Hollande said there could be options for further sales of
the plane in Qatar. Dassault is also in talks aimed at supplying
16 of the multi-role combat jets to Malaysia and has resumed
discussions over potential fighter sales to another Gulf Arab
state, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Highlighting the possibilities in the region, French
Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian flew to Abu Dhabi on
Saturday ahead of the Qatar signing ceremony.
Le Drian, seen as the architect of Rafale's recent
successes, met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed for an
hour to discuss the jets, two years after talks with the UAE on
the warplanes stalled.
The discussions went well, two diplomatic sources said, with
one adding that negotiations were in an "active phase".
One official close to the talks said the flurry of sales
meant that things now favoured the seller. "If they want the
plane quickly, they will have to pay more for it," he said.
Dassault chief executive Eric Trappier told reporters Kuwait
was also evaluating the plane. The Qatar sale was "a good sign
for all the countries of the region" because now they would see
the capabilities of the aircraft, he said.
"It's a little bit the snowball effect -- except it's in the
desert," he said.
