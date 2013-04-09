(Corrects title to chief rabbi from grand rabbi and that
Bernheim was rabbi of Paris synagogue)
* Rabbi comes clean on allegations, says will not desert
post
* Revelations shock 600,000-strong Jewish community
* Rabbi has been praised by ex-Pope Benedict
By John Irish
PARIS, April 9 Gilles Bernheim, the chief rabbi
of France, refused to quit on Tuesday despite admitting to
several counts of plagiarism and deception about his academic
credentials.
The revelations have shocked France's 600,000-strong Jewish
community and Bernheim has come under pressure to quit, but he
said resigning would be a "desertion" as he came clean on one of
the faithful's main radio stations in the country.
"It would be an act of pride and against the collegial
structure that presides over decisions. I assume my functions
fully," Bernheim, 60, a modern Orthodox Jew who was elected
grand rabbi in 2008, told Radio Shalom.
"I ask for forgiveness from all those close to me, my family
and the community as a whole that I have disappointed," he said.
Bernheim has seemed to be at the height of his career in
recent months after his booklet against same-sex marriage laid
out the intellectual argument for France's multi-faith movement
against the government's plan to legalise it later this year.
The disclosures also come when France's political elite is
under intense scrutiny following the resignation of the
country's budget minister over a secret foreign account that has
created the biggest sleaze scandal of President Francois
Hollande's 11-month-old Socialist government.
Bernheim's troubles began last month when a blogger accused
him of copying a 1996 text by the late French post-modernist
philosopher Jean-Francois Lyotard to use in his 2011 book "Forty
Jewish Meditations".
Bernheim responded by saying he was a victim of Lyotard's
plagiarism of notes from lectures he had delivered in the 1980s
when he was Jewish student chaplain in Paris.
Two weeks later, he admitted Lyotard had authored the
disputed passage and blamed a student researcher he hired to
help write the book because he was too busy with other duties.
POPE PRAISE
His philosophical and historical defence of traditional
marriage had attracted the attention of former Pope Benedict,
who unexpectedly praised it in his annual speech to the Vatican
Curia last December, calling it "profoundly moving".
But even that has been called into question.
Jean-Noel Darde, a French academic who fights against
plagiarism and has been one of the sources of the accusations,
said on Tuesday that Bernheim had also plagiarised in that
leaflet, prompting France's largest Jewish association to demand
an explanation of the rabbi's behaviour.
Last week, another blogger accused Bernheim of plagiarism in
a 2002 book and L'Express magazine revealed he had not earned
the prestigious rank of philosophy professor that was often
attached to his name.
Although his official biography did not mention him passing
the "agregation". the highly selective examination needed to
qualify as a professor, Bernheim never disputed the title when
it appeared in newspaper articles and publicity for his books.
Bernheim was rabbi of the largest synagogue in Paris and was
a leading Jewish intellectual when he challenged predecessor,
Joseph Sitruk, in a hard-fought campaign to become chief rabbi
in 2008 that revealed deep divisions in French Judaism.
"When you're successful a lot of people consider you as some
sort of hero ... so you don't want to disappoint them so you
propagate the image they have of you," Bernheim told the
station, sounding calm as admitted and explained each allegation
in turn.
The scandal follows similar ones in Germany, where
Chancellor Angela Merkel's defence and education ministers had
to quit after parts of their doctoral theses were found to be
plagiarised, and the resignation of an Italian anti-corruption
campaigner who claimed academic degrees he did not have.
Hungary's president also had to resign a year ago after a
plagiarism scandal over his doctorate.
(Additional reporting by Tom Heneghan; Editing by Alison
Williams and Bill Trott)