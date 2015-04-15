PARIS, April 15 A strike at France's public
radio operation ran out of steam on Wednesday, journalists at
the company said, ending four weeks of daily reminders to
listeners that the unpopular Socialist government had been
unable to stop it.
Radio France's longest strike on record left listeners
switching to private broadcasters and embarrassed President
Francois Hollande's government.
The hardline CGT union, the last to still be on strike after
others decided to end it on Tuesday, decided drop its action
from Thursday afternoon.
Unions were concerned jobs would be lost under spending cuts
sought by the government after years of heavy losses at Radio
France, a public-service entity that includes two orchestras as
well as local, national and international radio networks.
Radio France's youthful chief Mathieu Gallet, a former
advisor to conservative ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy, had set a
target of 50 million euros ($53.4 million) in savings by 2019
and proposed cutting 200 to 300 jobs through voluntary
redundancies, out of a staff of some 4,900.
Relations with management further deteriorated after press
revelations last month that renovation work in Gallet's office
cost 100,000 euros.
($1 = 0.9368 euros)
