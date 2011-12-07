PARIS Dec 7 Dassault Aviation
will end production of its Rafale combat fighter jet if France
does not land any export orders, the country's defence minister
said on Wednesday.
Construction would not stop until Dassault has completed an
order from the French army for 180 planes, Gerard Longuet said.
The last delivery is expected in 2021.
Dassault has struggled to find a foreign buyer for the
multi-role Rafale, which is billed as one of the most effective
fighters in the world but also one of the most expensive.
It faces tough competition from the Eurofighter - built by
Britain's BAE Systems, Italy's Finmeccanica
and European aerospace group EADS on behalf of Germany
and Spain - Boeing's F-18 and the Sweden's Saab
Gripen.
A deal in the works since 2008 to sell at least 60 Rafales
worth an estimated $10 billion to the United Arab Emirates was
dealt a fresh blow last month when the UAE said proposed terms
were "uncompetitive and unworkable".
The Rafale lost out to the Gripen last month on a 22-plane
order from Switzerland.
Earlier this year, France was close to a deal with Brazil
before the government delayed a decision on replacing its fleet
of Mirage 2000 jet fighters until at least 2012.
The Rafale had its first ever combat operation this year
when it was deployed in the NATO mission in Libya.
"If Dassault doesn't sell any Rafales abroad, production
will be stopped," Longuet told television channel LCP. He said
maintenance would continue on fighters in service.
Dassault Aviation declined to comment.
(Reporting by Patrick Vignal)