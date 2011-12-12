(Repeats to additional subscribers)

PARIS Dec 12 France still hopes to find a buyer for its Rafale fighter jets and has no intention of giving up on its aviation industry because of difficulties selling the aircraft abroad, Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Monday.

France delivered its 100th Rafale plane this summer and production is due to stop in 2021 if no new order materialises.

Fillon's comments followed those of Defence Minister Gerard Longuet, who repeated last week that production would stop at 180 aircraft ordered for the French armed forces if France failed to find an export buyer.

India is expected to decide within weeks between the Rafale and the Eurofighter in a major contest for 126 aircraft. The four-nation Eurofighter is made by EADS on behalf of Germany and Spain, BAE Systems for Britain and Finmeccanica.

"France does not want to export the Rafale as one might export a simple machine," Fillon told members of the army and air force at the St. Dizier air base east of Paris.

"It wants long-term partners to share, with any interested country, a technological ambition, an industrial ambition and a strategic ambition."

The French government was determined to deepen its competence in the field of aviation, and looked to Brazil, the United Arab Emirates and India as strategic partners with whom to develop a long-term relationship, he added.

A deal in the works since 2008 to sell at least 60 Rafales worth an estimated $10 billion to the United Arab Emirates was dealt a fresh blow last month when the UAE said proposed terms were "uncompetitive and unworkable".

The Rafale, which is praised highly by pilots but viewed as expensive, had its first ever combat operation this year when it was deployed in the NATO mission in Libya.

France delivered its 100th Rafale plane this summer. Production is due to stop in 2021 if no new order materialises. (Reporting by Yves Clarisse and Tim Hepher; Writing by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)