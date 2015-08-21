PARIS Aug 21 India's purchase of French Rafale fighter jets could be concluded in about 10 days, a source with knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Friday.

In April, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had ordered 36 "ready-to-fly" Rafale fighters to modernise his country's warplane fleet, dealing directly with the French government after three years of inconclusive negotiations with the plane's manufacturer, Dassault.

"Things are getting better with India," the source said. "An agreement could be seen in about 10 days." (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander)