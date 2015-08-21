(Adds Dassault, background)
PARIS Aug 21 India's purchase of French Rafale
fighter jets could be concluded in about 10 days, a source with
knowledge of talks on the deal told Reuters on Friday.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in April he had
ordered 36 Rafale fighters to modernise his country's warplane
fleet, though detailed terms and conditions remained to be
settled.
Modi had opted to deal directly with the French government
after three years of inconclusive negotiations with the plane's
manufacturer, Dassault.
"Things are getting better with India," the source said. "An
agreement could be seen in about 10 days."
Dassault Aviation was not immediately available to comment.
India's announcement came after Dassault in February won its
first export order for the jets from Egypt. Since then, Qatar
has also placed an order, and talks are under way with Malaysia
and the United Arab Emirates.
But the Indian deal ran into trouble, with both sides
wrangling over the unit price of the aircraft and a condition
that Dassault should invest a big percentage of the value of the
multi-billion dollar contract in India, sources said earlier
this month.
India is keen to modernise its ageing airforce, with
military officials having warned of a major capability gap
opening up with China and Pakistan without new Western
warplanes, or if local defence contractors cannot build what the
military needs in a timely manner.
