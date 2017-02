PARIS Jan 31 French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday said that he welcomed a decision by India's government to enter into "exclusive negotiations" with France's Dassault for the purchase of 126 Rafale jet fighter planes.

In a statement, Sarkozy said talks over the contract would begin shortly, adding that the deal would include significant transfers of technology guaranteed by the French state.

Dassault Aviation confirmed earlier that its fighter plane had been selected by the Indian air force. (Reporting By Tim Hepher, Writing by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)