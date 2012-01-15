PARIS Jan 15 France could regain its top-notch triple-A credit rating in five years with sustainable growth of 2 percent and a sound budgetary policy, the head of France's biggest listed bank, BNP Paribas, told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

Standard & Poor's lowered its rating on French debt late on Friday by one notch to AA+ and changed the outlook for the country to negative, indicating that a further cut could come.

BNP's chief executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe told the newspaper France needed to lower its debt and take measures to revive the economy and encourage growth.

"The key to the success of our economy is held by the businesses which innovate and which export," Bonnafe told the newspaper. "The other priority is to control public spending. Without forgetting to support growth and businesses."

