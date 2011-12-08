PARIS Dec 8 Chinese rating agency Dagong
downgraded France on Thursday, saying that the government would
likely miss its deficit-reduction targets due to
weaker-than-expected growth and the fallout from the euro zone's
debt crisis.
Dagong, whose credit assessments are not closely followed
outside China, cut its rating on France to A+ from AA- with a
negative outlook to reflect the potential risks stemming from
sluggish growth, higher debt and the impact of the sovereign
debt crisis spreading through other euro zone economies.
The Chinese firm has been much more aggressive about cutting
France's rating than its western rivals, which all give France
their top rating even though France has weaker public finances
than the other five AAA-rated countries in the euro zone.
Standard and Poor's put France on watch for a possible
downgrade earlier this week along with the other AAA-rated euro
countries over concerns the bloc was failing to bring the crisis
under control.
Dagong forecast that the French economy would grow only 0.3
percent next year, well below the 1.0 percent growth that
President Nicolas Sarkozy's conservative government has based
its budget on and its target of cutting the public deficit to
4.5 percent of output next year.
The French government says it does not plan to announce
further deficit-reduction measures in coming months beyond two
packages announced since August and that it has 6 billion euros
($8 billion) of savings it can fall back on if growth falls
short of its 1 percent GDP target.
"The government's fiscal consolidation target is hard to
achieve, and the external risk of (the) domestic financial
system continues to increase as a result of the deterioration
and spread of (the) European debt crisis, which in tandem with
the buoyant financing cost of government and financial
institutions undermine the solvency of the French government,"
Dagong said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7468 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)