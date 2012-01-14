PARIS Jan 14 The French government will
do everything in order to regain its triple-A credit rating,
Prime Minister Francois Fillon told Le Journal du Dimanche in an
interview after rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the
country.
"It is always better to have the best rating," Fillon said
in the interview due to be published on Sunday. "We are going to
do everything to regain it."
Asked if he had previously exaggerated the importance of the
triple-A rating, Fillon said: "For a long time, I have been
calling for people to acknowledge the deficits and the reality
of a crisis which seems to be the most serious since the 1930s."
(Reporting by James Regan)