MARSEILLE, France, Sept 3 A downgrade of
France's top-notch triple-A credit rating would cost the country
5 billion euros ($7.1 billion) per year, French Budget Minister
Valerie Pecresse said on Saturday.
Three major credit rating agencies have reiterated their top
marks for Frence's government debt in the wake of speculation
that the country could be next on the list for a debt downgrade
after the United States lost its triple-A score.
"The triple A... if we lost it then immediately we would
borrow more expensively, our interest rates would rise and it
would cost us nearly 5 billion euros per year," Pecresse told
reporters at a summer meeting of the ruling UMP party.
"Five billion euros per year is the budget of the Justice
Ministry ... So I really think that we need to be careful," she
added.
President Nicolas Sarkozy's centre-right government
presented its latest round of deficit-cutting measures in
August, promising to reduce the shortfall by 12 billion euros in
2011 and 2012, mostly by ending tax exemptions and imposing a
tax on the super-rich.
($1 = 0.702 Euros)
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Nick Vinocur; Editing
by Yoko Nishikawa)