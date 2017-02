PARIS, April 19 A financial market rumour on Thursday that France's sovereign debt would be imminently downgraded is unfounded, a senior French source said.

"People are trying to make a little money with these rumours," the source told Reuters.

Traders had earlier cited rumours that Moody's might be poised to cut France's rating, weakening the euro and erasing gains on European stock markets. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Leigh Thomas)