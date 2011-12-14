(Repeats with no changes)
PARIS Dec 14 France's foreign minister
said in an interview published on Wednesday that decisions by
rating agencies were "sometimes subjective and political", and
that any a loss of France's top-notch AAA rating would be
regrettable but not disastrous.
In an interview posted on the website of business daily Les
Echos, Alain Juppe said when asked if he was concerned about a
possible downgrade of France's rating: "It would obviously not
be good news but it would not be cataclysmic either."
France's coveted credit AAA rating, which allows it to
refinance its debt cheaply in financial markets, is being
reviewed at the moment by Standard & Poor's.
