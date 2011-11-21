PARIS Nov 21 Ratings agency Moody's believes the recent rise in interest rates on French government debt and weaker economic growth prospects could be negative for France's credit rating, newspaper Le Figaro on Monday reported the agency as saying.

"Presistently high financing costs combined with a deteriorating economic outlook could increase the difficulties that the government faces, with negative implications for credit," the newspaper quoted Moody's as saying.

Reuters sought but was unable to obtain confirmation of the reported remarks from the the ratings agency.

France has a top-notch triple-A rating. On Oct. 17, Moody's said it could place France on negative outlook in the next three months if the costs for helping to bail out banks and other euro zone members overstretched its budget. (Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Geert De Clercq)