UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
Aug 8 PARIS Aug 8 France's credit rating is AAA and the outlook on the rating is "stable", a representative of ratings agency Standard & Poor's for France said in an interview published on Monday.
"France is rated AAA with a stable outlook. So there is no reason to be concerned about its solvency," S&P's Carol Sirou was quoted as having said in the interview published in French daily newspaper Liberation. (Reporting by Brian Love; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.