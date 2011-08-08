Aug 8 PARIS Aug 8 France's credit rating is AAA and the outlook on the rating is "stable", a representative of ratings agency Standard & Poor's for France said in an interview published on Monday.

"France is rated AAA with a stable outlook. So there is no reason to be concerned about its solvency," S&P's Carol Sirou was quoted as having said in the interview published in French daily newspaper Liberation. (Reporting by Brian Love; Editing by Kim Coghill)