PARIS Dec 16 French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said that he took note of the fact that ratings agency Fitch had confirmed France's triple A rating, despite revising the country's outlook to negative.

He also said that the government had adopted several measures in recent months to boost the credibility of its deficit-cutting efforts.

Fitch Ratings on Friday revised the French rating outlook to negative, warning it could downgrade France's AAA rating in the medium term, expressing concern about potential government liabilities stemming from the euro-zone debt crisis. It also placed the ratings of six other euro-zone countries on watch negative. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Alexandria Sage.)