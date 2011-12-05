PARIS Dec 5 French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said there would not be a new round of austerity in France despite S&P's decision to place Paris under negative watch and said the rating's agency had not taken into account a Franco-German plan to handle the crisis.

"The problem is a problem of confidence (in the eurozone)... We need more integration on a budgetary level," Francois Baroin said on France 3 television.

"We do not need a third austerity plan. We don't need additional measures. What we need is to reinforce the coordination of European policy."

S&P said earlier in the day the credit ratings of euro zone countries including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Finland and Luxembourg were put on credit watch negative.

Baroin said the European Union summit to be held on Friday would be "decisive" as the 17 euro zone economies look to restore confidence in the markets.

He also said that France would not need to inject public money into its banks.

"Everything is being done to allow banks to maintain their irrigation of economic activity...There will be no need for state support in raising banks' capital," he said.

(Reporting By John Irish and Lionel Laurent)