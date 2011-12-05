PARIS Dec 5 French Finance Minister
Francois Baroin said there would not be a new round of austerity
in France despite S&P's decision to place Paris under negative
watch and said the rating's agency had not taken into account a
Franco-German plan to handle the crisis.
"The problem is a problem of confidence (in the eurozone)...
We need more integration on a budgetary level," Francois Baroin
said on France 3 television.
"We do not need a third austerity plan. We don't need
additional measures. What we need is to reinforce the
coordination of European policy."
S&P said earlier in the day the credit ratings of euro zone
countries including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria,
Finland and Luxembourg were put on credit watch negative.
Baroin said the European Union summit to be held on Friday
would be "decisive" as the 17 euro zone economies look to
restore confidence in the markets.
He also said that France would not need to inject public
money into its banks.
"Everything is being done to allow banks to maintain their
irrigation of economic activity...There will be no need for
state support in raising banks' capital," he said.
