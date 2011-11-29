Nov 29 Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's could change the outlook for France's triple-A rating to negative within the next 10 days, a French newspaper reported on Monday, citing several sources. Such a move would signal a possible downgrade.

La Tribune said on its Web site that S&P had planned to make the announcement last Friday but postponed it for unknown reasons.

France's ratings outlook is currently stable but there have been rumours for months of a possible downgrade by one or more of the ratings agencies.

An S&P spokesman in Melbourne declined to comment on the report.

(Reported by Cecile Lefort in SYDNEY; Editing by Wayne Cole and Mark Bendeich)