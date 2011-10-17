NEW YORK Oct 17 Moody's warned on Monday it may revise to negative the outlook on France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months if the country fails to make progress on crucial fiscal and economic reforms.

The assessment of France's outlook will also take into account any potential adverse developments in financial markets or in the economy, the ratings agency said.

"The deterioration in debt metrics and the potential for further contingent liabilities to emerge are exerting pressure on the stable outlook of the government's Aaa debt rating," Moody's said in a statement. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Leslie Adler)