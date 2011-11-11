MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
NEW YORK Nov 11 Standard & Poor's on Friday said an erroneous announcement downgrading France's triple-A credit rating was caused by a technical error emanating from a review of national banking systems.
The review on Thursday accidentally caused the firm's computer system to change France's Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) ranking to "N/A," or not available.
"The system mistakenly interpreted this change as a 'downgrade,' and triggered a message to a limited number of subscribers who had signed up to receive e-mail alerts," S&P said in a statement. For details, see [ID:nN1E7A91K7] (Reporting by Daniel Bases)
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.
BERLIN, Feb 11 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he fears Britain will divide the European Union's 27 remaining members by making different promises to each country during its Brexit negotiations.