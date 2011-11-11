NEW YORK Nov 11 Standard & Poor's on Friday said an erroneous announcement downgrading France's triple-A credit rating was caused by a technical error emanating from a review of national banking systems.

The review on Thursday accidentally caused the firm's computer system to change France's Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) ranking to "N/A," or not available.

"The system mistakenly interpreted this change as a 'downgrade,' and triggered a message to a limited number of subscribers who had signed up to receive e-mail alerts," S&P said in a statement. For details, see [ID:nN1E7A91K7] (Reporting by Daniel Bases)