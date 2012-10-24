(Adds background)
ROUEN, France Oct 24 France's CGT trade union
called for rolling 24-hour strikes in French refineries and oil
depots from November 5, the last day for potential bidders to
submit offers for the Petit-Couronne refinery of insolvent
refiner Petroplus, a union official said.
The commercial court in Rouen, northern France, rejected
earlier this month two bids to take over the Petit-Couronne oil
refinery, the oldest in France, sending it into liquidation
unless a new offer is submitted by Nov. 5.
The plant's union official Yvon Scornet also told a union
conference on Wednesday workers would block the Rubis oil
terminal in Le Grand Quevilly near Rouen for a few hours on
Wednesday to protest against the liquidation.
French refiners, in particular, have been struggling for
years due to poor margins, weak demand and a surplus of gasoline
capacity, while the traditional market for French gasoline
exports, the United States, has dried up.
Fuels supplies were disrupted in 2010 when a 5-week long
strike in the sector halted output at French refineries.
Total's CGT coordinator was not immediately available to say
whether refinery workers at the French oil group would join the
action. The group still owns 5 refineries in France out of the
country's 8 remaining plants.
(Reporting by Marc Parrad; writing by Michel Rose, editing by
William Hardy)