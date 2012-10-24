(Adds background)

ROUEN, France Oct 24 France's CGT trade union called for rolling 24-hour strikes in French refineries and oil depots from November 5, the last day for potential bidders to submit offers for the Petit-Couronne refinery of insolvent refiner Petroplus, a union official said.

The commercial court in Rouen, northern France, rejected earlier this month two bids to take over the Petit-Couronne oil refinery, the oldest in France, sending it into liquidation unless a new offer is submitted by Nov. 5.

The plant's union official Yvon Scornet also told a union conference on Wednesday workers would block the Rubis oil terminal in Le Grand Quevilly near Rouen for a few hours on Wednesday to protest against the liquidation.

French refiners, in particular, have been struggling for years due to poor margins, weak demand and a surplus of gasoline capacity, while the traditional market for French gasoline exports, the United States, has dried up.

Fuels supplies were disrupted in 2010 when a 5-week long strike in the sector halted output at French refineries.

Total's CGT coordinator was not immediately available to say whether refinery workers at the French oil group would join the action. The group still owns 5 refineries in France out of the country's 8 remaining plants.