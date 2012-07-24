* Court will take decision on refinery's fate on Sept. 4

* The bidders are oil firms APG and Net Oil-union official

* Unions say the two offers before the court "acceptable" (Recasts with bidding deadline extension)

By Marc Parrad

ROUEN (France), July 24 A French court extended on Tuesday to August 24 the deadline to bid for the troubled Petit-Couronne refinery of insolvent oil firm Petroplus, after two low-profile groups unveiled offers preserving jobs and described by trade unions as "acceptable."

Legal representatives of the two bidding groups said the court would take a decision on the fate of the refinery on September 4. This will leave more time for other potential buyers to bid for the plant.

The court could then decide to pick or reject the bids, extend again the bidding deadline or simply liquidate the plant, which was placed under legal protection after Swiss-based refiner Petroplus filed for insolvency last year.

The two bidders are Alafandi Petroleum Group (APG), whose website cites an address in Hong Kong and Ramzi Alafandi as its CEO, and Net Oil, a group composed of associates, notably of Roger Tamraz, a Middle Eastern businessman active in oil and gas.

Tamraz told Reuters Net Oil was prepared to invest 486 million euros ($588.88 million) over the next three years and that crude would be supplied from the Middle East.

"We will keep the staff and the refinery's top management," Tamraz said ahead of the court opening in northwestern France where the offers were examined by the Rouen commercial court.

The refining units, which stopped production on January 10, restarted operations last month under a deal with Royal Dutch Shell, the former owner of the refinery, to deliver 100,000 barrels per day of products.

The refinery, which has a staff of 550, has benefited from improved refining margins in line with lower crude oil prices.

"There are two bids which we believe are relevant and acceptable," Nicolas Vincent, union coordinator for the refinery told Reuters before the identities of the firms became public, adding the unions had examined all offers.

"The refinery workers would not understand if the court did not retain any offers," Vincent said.

According to the Paris Normandie newspaper, the two bids are from foreign companies described as "solid". French radio Europe 1 said the firms had offered to keep all 550 staff.

France's new Socialist government has taken an active role in managing the situation as it tries to avoid a wave of factory closures after unemployment hit its highest level since 1999.

French refiners, in particular, have been struggling for years due to poor margins, weak demand and a surplus of gasoline capacity while the traditional market for French gasoline exports, the United States, has dried up.

Refineries in France have lost 2 billion euros over the last three years, the oil industry lobby says.

France's plan for a one-off tax on oil inventories announced earlier this month is likely to further damage the competitiveness of the beleaguered refining industry and discourage investments in unprofitable refineries.

The tax is expected to cost the Petit-Couronne plant 8 million euros. ($1 = 0.8253 euros) (Additional reporting by Muriel Boselli and Michel Rose; editing by James Jukwey)