ROUEN, France, July 24 A French court extended the deadline to submit bids for the troubled Petit-Couronne refinery of insolvent oil firm Petroplus to August 24, legal representatives of two bidding companies said on Tuesday.

"The court will take a decision on Sept. 4," Pascal Defalque, lawyer for Net Oil, one of the bidding companies, told Reuters on the sidelines of the court hearing in Rouen, northwestern France.

Two bidders unveiled their offers earlier on Tuesday, Alafandi Petroleum Group (APG), whose website cites an address in Hong Kong and Ramzi Alafandi as its CEO, and Net Oil, a group composed of associates, notably of Roger Tamraz, a Middle Eastern businessman active in oil and gas. (Reporting by Marc Parrad in Rouen; writing by Michel Rose in Paris)