* French refinery workers not yet ready to jump into action

* Ineos Lavera plant workers hold general meeting on Thursday pm

* There will be 9 plants left after Lyondellbasell's Berre shuts (Adds comments, background)

By Muriel Boselli and Marie Maitre

PARIS, Sept 29 Workers at oil group Total's Donges refinery resumed normal output after a 24-hour slow-down, in a move showing little enthusiasm for a rerun of the month-long refineries stoppage a year ago in which workers battled pension reforms.

Total workers are wary after Europe's biggest refiner summoned a group works council on Oct. 10 to unveil a project to merge its refining and chemical businesses, fanning new restructuring worries among workers in an industry which is undergoing major restructuring.

The French refining industry is awaiting the outcome of a meeting on Friday between CGT union officials of four refineries based in the Berre industrial site, in southern France, where commodity chemicals maker Lyondellbasell just announced the closure of its Berre refinery.

Lyondellbasell workers at Berre on Thursday decided to extend a strike for another 24 hours to defend their jobs, an isolated spot of resistance in an industry in which morale is generally low after last year's prolonged action.

Labour union officials at four of Total's five French refineries said no decision had been made yet on action, while workers at the group's fifth plant, the 230,000 barrels-per-day Donges plant in southern Brittany, resumed normal production at 1900 GMT on Wednesday.

French refinery workers blocked output for a month in October 2010 to protest against government pension reform. The strike cost the oil sector 230 million euros, France's oil lobby said.

Earlier in 2010, Total's move to close its Dunkirk refinery triggered a 2-week strike at all of the major's French refineries.

Jeremy Pavy, a representative of France's biggest union CGT at Donges, told Reuters morale at the Donges plant was low after the closure of three French refineries in less than two years. There will be 9 plants left after Lyondellbasell shuts, compared to 24 in 1978.

"There are expectations regarding the current situation but there is also weariness among people. People do not believe in anything anymore," Pavy said, adding that the fact it was Lyondellbasell's plant, and not one of Total's, that was being shut created so far little momentum for a nation-wide movement.

"If we were attacked in Donges, there would be instant reaction, or if another Total refinery was attacked, things would move very quickly too," Pavy added.

Separately a CGT official from the Lavera refinery, located close to LyondellBasell's Berre plant said: "Workers are ready to go on strike if necessary."

STRUGGLING SECTOR

The European refining sector has been struggling for years due to overcapacity and poor margins, leading Total to shut its Dunkirk plant at the start of 2010 and Petroplus to close its Reichstett plant in eastern France in May 2011.

Last year's strike weakened further an industry that has come under pressure from new rivals in the Middle East and Asia.

It also left many striking workers bitter as union leaders appeared unable to obtain guarantees from European refiners that they would continue their activity in France.

After closing Dunkirk, Total pledged to shut no more refineries until 2015, a promise France's biggest company is unlikely to relinquish in coming months as the country heads into presidential and parliamentary elections in 2012. It has been in the process of selling its UK Lindsey refinery for nearly two years.

But many workers believe the pledge may not hold longer beyond next year's elections, union representatives say.

"My perception is that another refinery will be shut before 2015," CGT's Pavy said. "If we want to make things change, it's now. We have a window of opportunity until March 2012 during which we can put pressure on politicians before the elections." (Editing by Keiron Henderson)