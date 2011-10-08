(Adds Lyondelbasell comments, background)

PARIS Oct 8 Staff at LyondellBasell's Berre refinery will go back to work on Monday, ending a 10-day strike after agreeing with the Dutch chemical group's management to restart the plant for three months, Lyondellbasell and unions said on Saturday.

The 105,000 barrels-per-day plant in southeastern France will operate until Dec. 31 before being "mothballed" -- stopped, cleaned and left ready to restart -- for two years, giving time for a potential acquirer to buy the refinery, said officials.

"Workers at the Berre refinery have agreed to end their strike and will return to work on Monday. We will begin the start up process on Monday," said Lyondellbasell spokesman David Harpole.

Earlier on Saturday, CFDT union representative Jean-Pierre Bourrelly had told Reuters by telephone that workers had voted by a large majority to resume work despite obtaining no guarantees on the plant's future.

"The process to sell the refinery will follow its course during this (two-year) period. But then again we are not sure we can find a buyer," Bourrelly said.

Lyondellbasell said it had no plans to reopen the Berre sale process after failing to find a buyer in the past six months.

"We remain open to exploring opportunities to sell the refinery if we have a viable offer or expression of interest but at this time we have not received any expression of interest," Harpole said, adding Lyondellbasell would not restart the refinery after Dec. 31.

He declined to say whether there would be job cuts at the refinery.

The Dutch group will focus its resources on improving the competitiveness of chemicals and polymer facilities which employ 900 and are located near the refinery, Harpole said.

LyondelBasell's decision on Sept 26 to shut the refinery, which employs 370 workers, and the ensuing strike at the plant threatened to reignite a nationwide protest of French refinery workers, reviving the memory of a month-long stoppage in 2010.

But labour unions later decided not to join the Berre refinery workers' strike.

The European refining sector has been struggling for years due to overcapacity and poor margins, leading Total to shut its Dunkirk plant at the start of 2010 and Petroplus to close its Reichstett plant in eastern France in May 2011. (Reporting By Marie Maitre; Editing by Alison Birrane)