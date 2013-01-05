VAL-DE-REUIL, France Jan 5 The French state
will not take over insolvent Swiss refiner Petroplus' oil
refinery in Normandy, but could help the plant financially once
a suitable buyer is found, President Francois Hollande said on
Saturday.
About 500 jobs at the 161,000 barrels-a-day Petit-Couronne
refinery are at risk, the latest industrial headache for the
Socialist leader who has vowed to stem rising unemployment.
"It's difficult to find a buyer. We must do everything to
find one," Hollande told reporters after meeting union leaders
in Val-De-Reuil, a town about 110 kilometres (70 miles)
north-west of Paris.
"The state will do its duty, but it cannot take the plant
over, and the workers know that," he said.
He added the state could at some point provide financing.
Petroplus poses a major test for Hollande's government after
it faced criticism over the tactics it used in a two-month
battle over the future of ArcelorMittal's Florange
steel plant, which unnerved investors in the euro zone's second
largest economy and confused France's unions.
His administration is struggling to stop a haemorrhage of
industrial jobs which has helped push unemployment to 15-year
highs, while curbing public spending and raising taxes to help
slash debt in a stagnant economy.
A French court set a deadline of Feb. 5 for interested
parties to submit bids for the Petit-Couronne refinery.
Shell, which had a six-month oil processing deal
with the troubled plant running to mid-December, has not
extended its contract, making the refinery less attractive for
potential buyers because of expensive restart costs.
So far only NetOil, a company led by Middle Eastern
businessman Roger Tamraz, has submitted an offer while 7 others
have filed letters of intent to buy France's oldest refinery.
Net Oil's offer includes an oil supply deal with BP
and an agreement with Hyundai to upgrade the plant.
Other candidates are Hong-Kong-based APG, the Libyan
Investment Authority, Jabs Gulf Energy Ltd, an Iraqi company
owned by Abu Dhabi's Hanna Al Shaikh Group, Iran's Tadbir Energy
Development Group (TEDG), Swiss consortium Activapro AG, and
Terrae International SA, another Swiss company.
Union spokesman Yvon Scornet told reporters after the
meeting that Hollande had promised to do everything possible to
push the project forward, but had given no guarantees.