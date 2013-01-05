* Bids due on Feb. 5 for refinery, France may invest later
* Refinery sale latest industrial headache for French leader
* Hollande fighting to turn round image as economy stagnates
By Elizabeth Pineau and John Irish
VAL-DE-REUIL, France, Jan 5 France will not take
over insolvent Swiss refiner Petroplus' oil refinery in
Normandy, but could help the plant financially once a suitable
buyer is found, President Francois Hollande said on Saturday.
About 500 jobs at the 161,000 barrels-a-day Petit-Couronne
refinery are at risk, the latest industrial headache for the
Socialist leader who has vowed to stem rising unemployment by
the end of the year.
"It's difficult to find a serious buyer. We must do
everything to find one," Hollande told reporters after meeting
union leaders in Val-De-Reuil, a town about 110 kilometres (70
miles) north-west of Paris.
"The state will do its duty, but it cannot take the plant
over, and the workers know that," he said.
He added the state could at some point provide financing.
Petroplus poses a major test for Hollande's government after
it faced criticism over the tactics it used in a two-month
battle over the future of ArcelorMittal's Florange
steel plant, which unnerved investors in the euro zone's second
largest economy and confused France's unions.
His administration is struggling to stop a haemorrhage of
industrial jobs which has helped push unemployment to 15-year
highs, while curbing public spending and raising taxes to help
slash debt in a stagnant economy.
A French court set a deadline of Feb. 5 for interested
parties to submit bids for the Petit-Couronne refinery.
Shell, which had a six-month oil processing deal
with the troubled plant running to mid-December, has not
extended its contract, making the refinery less attractive for
buyers due to expensive restart costs. [ID: nL5E8N4AC2]
So far only NetOil, a company led by Middle Eastern
businessman Roger Tamraz, has submitted an offer while 7 others
have filed letters of intent to buy France's oldest refinery.
Net Oil's offer includes an oil supply deal with BP
and an agreement with Hyundai to upgrade the plant.
Union spokesman Yvon Scornet told reporters after the
meeting that Hollande had promised to do everything possible to
push the project forward, but had given no guarantees.
TAKING CHARGE
Hollande is trying to win back voters who are increasingly
unhappy over the government's handling of the economy and
disillusioned by communication gaffes.
A survey by BVA for I>Tele on Friday showed two-thirds of
respondents were not convinced by Hollande's New Year's address
aimed at reassuring the country over his policies.
Approval ratings for Hollande and Prime Minister Jean-Marc
Ayrault hit new lows in December.
Hollande, seen as letting his ministers lead the fight, has
been compared unfavourably with his pugnacious, micro-managing
predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy.
However, the president, who appointed a new communications
advisor on Thursday, appears to have decided to put himself
directly in the firing line promising to carry out at least one
visit a week across France to show his commitment to battling
the economic crisis.
"Today, I have to be more present on the ground," he said.
"I have to set the example as I am the first to blame. I am not
delegating to anybody else the responsibility of explaining to
the French the policies that I am pushing through."